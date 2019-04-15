Everything you need to know about Game of Thrones season eight A spoiler free look at Game of Thrones season eight - from cast to filming locations

Game of Thrones is finally back for the first episode of its last ever season. Although plenty of fans have already tuned in to watch the show, which became available in the UK at 2am on Monday, many people are waiting until the new episode officially airs at 9pm later on the same day on Sky Atlantic. Ahead of the first episode, find out everything you need to know about the new series, from how many episodes there are to who is in the cast…

Game of Thrones season eight – the story so far…

To summarise: characters have been forced to come together so that they can stand a chance against the army of the dead – a massive force of zombies who are slowly marching to take over the world of the living. Many old faces reunited with their friends and enemies for the first time in years while preparing for the attack. Meanwhile, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are deeply in love – and neither of them have any idea that Jon is actually also a Targaryen, and one with a stronger claim to the Iron Throne (oh, and that they are actually aunt and nephew).

Game of Thrones season eight cast

Another impossible task would be to recount the huge GoT cast, but the main players include Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, and Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow. Emilia is best known for her role as the Mother of Dragons, but has also starred in Me Before You, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Terminator Genisysia. Meanwhile, Lena is also known for her roles in 300 and The Brothers Grimm, while Kit has starred in The Death and Life of John F. Donovan and Spooks: The Greater Good. Also starring in the show is Avengers star Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, X-Men Apocalypse actress Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, and Maisie Williams, who of course plays Arya Stark.

When is Game of Thrones on, and where can I watch it?

Game of Thrones will air on Sky Atlantic on 9pm, and is also available on Sky boxsets and on the streaming service, NOW TV. For keen fans who want to avoid spoilers, the episode will be simultaneously cast when aired in the US at 2am on Monday mornings, and will be available for streaming thereafter. There will be six episodes of the new season, but make sure you put time aside from the latter episodes! The final four episodes will be from 78 to 82 minutes long. Speaking about the new episodes, HBO boss Richard Plepler told Variety: "It's a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, 'I'm watching a movie'."

Where is Game of Thrones season eight filmed?

Most of Game of Thrones is filmed in a studio in Belfast, with much of the onset locations also based in the city – meaning that Belfast airport is the perfect place for spotting the comings and goings of the cast. However, the show also films in Dubrovnik in Croatia for the King's Landing scenes, and has previously filmed in Iceland for the scenes Beyond the Wall.