Meet the cast of ITV's The Widow Find out everything you need to know about The Widow cast

A month since it aired around the world on Amazon Video, the highly anticipated series The Widow finally hit UK screens. Create in partnership between ITV and Amazon Studios, The Widow follows Georgia Wells, a woman living alone in Wales after the death of her husband in a plane crash. Three years on from the devastating crash, Georgia heads to the Democratic Republic of Congo in search of answers after mysterious clues suggest that Will's death might not be all that it seems. Created by the team behind some of the biggest dramas of the last few years, such as The Missing, Baptiste and Cheat, The Widow continues to air every Monday and Tuesday on ITV. With a truly killer cast behind it, here are some of the biggest names you can see in The Widow...

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale stars as Georgia Wells, the show’s titular widow who finds herself travelling to the Democratic Republic of Congo to discover if her husband is still alive. Kate has had an illustrious acting career – starting out in Channel 4 soap Brookside, she went on to star in Hollywood blockbusters Pearl Harbour, Underworld and Total Recall. The Widow marks Kate’s return to the small screen for the first time in over 20 years, with her personal life having dominated the public mind for a few years. The 45-year-old actress has a daughter with fellow actor Michael Sheen and is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, 25.

Charles Dance

Veteran actor Charles Dance first appeared on our TV screens 45 years ago and returns in The Widow as Martin Benson. Georgia’s godfather, Martin is the closest thing to family that Georgia has, but is not convinced that his goddaughter will find what she’s looking for in the DRC. Charles’ CV may be seriously impressive, but in recent years he’s been best known for playing House Lannister patriarch Tywin in Game of Thrones. Meeting a rather, erm, embarrassing ending in the fourth season of the HBO fantasy show, Charles has recently starred in BBC drama The Little Drummer Girl.

Alex Kingston

Alex Kingston plays Judith Gray, the mysterious business partner of Georgia’s husband who she stays with in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa. Fans will recognise Alex Kingston as Doctor Who's River Song, the mysterious companion who appeared opposite Matt Smith’s Doctor. Elsewhere, the actress has also appeared in US superhero drama Arrow and A Discovery of Witches.

Louise Brealey

Fully sighted actress Louise Brealey appears in The Widow as Beatrix, a blind woman who applies for a medical trial hoping to have her sight restored. On the course she meets Ariel Helgason (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) another blind trial subject who keeps a secret that links him to Georgia’s missing husband. Like Alex Kingston, Louise is best known for appearing in a Stephen Moffat drama. Shooting to fame playing forensic scientist Molly Hooper opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Sherlock, Louise has also recently starred in BBC 3’s Clique, as well as Ripper Street and A Discovery of Witches.