WATCH: Game of Thrones season eight trailer is FINALLY here The trailer is dark and full of terrors...

Night gathers, and now our watch begins. It is just a few short weeks until we finally get our hands on the much-anticipated first episode of Game of Thrones season eight, and HBO has finally released a full-length trailer for the last ever series of the most popular show in the world.

The trailer, which stars all of your favourite characters including Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen and Arya Stark, sees the group band together to defeat the Night King and his army of the dead once and for all, with (presumably) devastating consequences.

The trailer release has come just a day after the EW teased the final series with a first look photoshoot at the main characters, and the show's creators, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss opened up about shooting the last ever six episodes. Weiss said: "When something has been sitting with you for so long, you have such a specific sense of the way each moment should play and feel. Not just in terms of 'this shot or that shot,' though sometimes it’s that as well. So it's not really fair to ask somebody else to get that right. We'd be lurking over their shoulder every take driving them crazy making it hard for them to do their job. If we're going to drive anybody crazy it might as well be ourselves."

What will happen to Jon and Dany in season eight?

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya, also opened up about the final series, telling the magazine: "Nothing can prepare you for how physically draining it is. It's night after night, and again and again, and it just doesn't stop. You can't get sick, and you have to look out for yourself because there's so much to do that nobody else can do… there are moments you’re just broken as a human and just want to cry."