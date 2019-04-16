Coronation Street spoilers: Monday 22 – Friday 26 April: Peter turns to the dark side Get all of the latest info here...

Find out all of the spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 22 to Friday 26 April. While Peter searches for Carla, Chesney and Gemma receive some huge news, and Seb and Alina take their relationship to the next level. Find out everything you need to know about Corrie here…

Monday 22 April part one

Gary tells Sarah he has paid off his debt and won't keep any more secrets from her. But she is shocked when she hears Alex says the loan shark is called Rick and she realises Gary had invited him into their house. Meanwhile Cathy and Brian pay Rick a visit to pay off Alex's loan, but Rick makes it clear that he owes more and he has his passport.

Ken is in a bad mood at the christening as he has received a letter from the council charging him with dog fouling. Beth is delighted and as the families bicker Sinead pleads for calm. Chesney is upset that Gemma is feeling too ill and hungover to go to Bertie's christening, she tries to make amends by cooking a fish pie but falls asleep leaving it to burn. She reads a text from Tyrone to Chesney with interest.

Jenny reads one of Seb's flyers advertising his new business and asks him if he'd mind taking a look at one of the loos in the pub. Seb's chuffed to have his first job. Salon owner Rachel calls in the Rovers looking for Jan as she needs a toilet fixing. Jenny recommends Seb for the job and the woman reluctantly agrees. Rachel takes Seb to a nail bar where one of the manicurists, Alina, shows Seb the broken loo.

Monday 22 April part two

Seb finds a battered and bruised Gary at the builder's yard, Gary tells him his van and tools have been stolen. When Seb tells Eileen what has happened she makes a decision. Meanwhile, after speaking to Brian, Rita is horrified to realise the loan shark is the same man that terrorised her.

Bertie's christening descends into chaos and a food fight as the TInkers and Barlows row over the dog poo. In a bid to try and keep the peace Kirk picks up his guitar and starts singing - will it do the trick? Meanwhile, when Chesney suggests fish and chips, a downbeat Gemma insists she's not in the mood and wants to be on her own. Gemma confides in Rita how she read Chesney's texts to Tyrone and she fears their relationship is over as it's clear she's ruining his life.

Elsewhere, Seb returns home and asks Jan if he can borrow his tools to sort out Rachel's loo at the nail bar. Having fixed the nail bar loo, Seb tries to chat up Alina but she's dismissive and Seb heads out deflated. After a change of heart, Abi asks Brian if he'd be prepared to give her some private tutoring. Brian's flattered and sets her some homework to be going on with.

Wednesday 24 April part one

Peter frets about Carla and accepts Simon's suggestion to use her photo on social media with the hashtag #findcarla Peter is sceptical until a notification pops up from someone claiming to have seen her. Meanwhile, Sarah tells Bethany how she wishes she'd never got involved with him. Gary begs Bethany to try and talk Sarah round, convinced they could still have a future.

With Gemma still feeling sick Chesney implies that she has clearly got a drink problem and is hung over again. Emma calls at No. 5 to find Gemma clearly unwell and upset. Gemma explains that she read Chesney's texts to Tyrone and it clear that he is fed up with her ruining his life. When Gemma calls at Rita's to tell her about their problems Rita questions whether the sickness could be something else and suggests a pregnancy test. Gemma is shocked when the test is positive.

Elsewhere, Johnny and Jenny set about decorating the Rovers for St George's Day. Still buzzing from his performance at the Christening, Kirk wonders if he should apply to X Factor. Beth lets him down gently, pointing out that the competition is very fierce. When Paul suggests Kirk should sing a couple of his songs at the St George's Day celebrations in the pub, Beth steps in and insists he'd want paying. Also, Alina calls in the Rovers and hands Seb his spanner, explaining that he left it in the nail bar. Seb's delighted to see her again.

Wednesday 24 April part two

Peter reads a message from a guy from Carla's old estate claiming to have seen her and for cash he will help Peter. Ken insists they should call the police but Peter wants to go alone. Peter arrives at a derelict house and hands over a wad of cash, can they help him? Meanwhile, at Bethany's insistence, Sarah reluctantly meets Gary for a drink. Gary begs Sarah to give him another chance, telling her how sorry he is for getting involved with Rick. Will she listen?

Rita tells a shocked Gemma that she needs to go and see Chesney and tell him she is pregnant. How will Chesney react? Elsewhere, when Kirk reveals that he's found some old tapes of he and Maria singing their favourite songs but he's nothing to play them on, Ken offers to lend him his tape recorder. Seb thanks Alina for the spanner and buys her a drink, the spark between them evident. Seb and Alina head to Speed Daal for a bite to eat. However when Alina clocks Jan with Eileen she makes excuses and leaves in a hurry. Seb's disappointed.

Friday 26 April part one

The police tell Peter and Ken that Carla used her bank card to withdraw money from a cash machine on the estate and was seen near the squat. Peter tells the Connors there has been another sighing. Peter goes back to the squat and gets heavy with one of the squatters, Johnny drags Peter off the man and Peter gives them his phone number before leaving.

Paul helps Gemma with the last of her things from No.5. Chesney's sad to see her go. When Chesney finds Gemma leaning against a wall feeling faint, he's concerned and insists she goes to the medical centre. Gemma opens up to the doctor and admits the baby was unplanned and she's scared.

Nick meets up with an important client, Jo and admits that he's depending on her for a huge order, will she come up with the goods? Elsewhere, Eileen teases Seb about Alina and wonders when he's going to see her again. Seb's coy whilst Jan masks his unease. Seb calls in the nail bar for a manicure. Alina is pleased to see him and chats away about her family back home as she works on his nails. As Mary loads up the flower shop van, Jan cycles round the corner and crashes into her injuring her wrist. Moira and Jan help Mary into the medical centre.

Friday 26 April part two

As Peter threatens to crumble under the weight of his despair over Carla's disappearance Simon comes to his rescue. Meanwhile, Nick meets up with Helen, the loss adjuster, who explains that until the police investigation is complete, they're not in a position to make any decision regarding a pay out. Nick's frustrated whilst Toyah remains deeply suspicious.

Seb invites Alina back to No.11 and explains that he's HIV positive and he contracted the disease from his first ever girlfriend. Alina's sympathetic. Alina kisses Seb tenderly and asks him for his phone number. Seb's thrilled. Having surreptitiously pocketed some biscuits, Alina heads back to work.

Elsewhere, Dr Gaddas confirms that Gemma is 9 to 10 weeks pregnant and assures her she'll make a great mum. When Gemma reveals that she's keeping the baby and she's excited about it, Rita's thrilled for her. When Mary arrives in the Rovers with her wrist strapped up, Jan offers to buy her a drink by way of an apology, but Mary gives him short shrift. As Moira does her best to chat up Jan, Eileen watches, her jealousy evident.