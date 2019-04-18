The Queen's pet corgis just landed their own film – and George and Charlotte will love it! It features some major Hollywood stars

From Buckingham Palace to Hollywood! An animated movie devoted to the Queen’s beloved corgis is due for release this summer, and it features some major Hollywood stars. The Queen’s Corgi is described as a "fun, family animated adventure based on Her Majesty’s beloved canine companions", and stars the likes of Matt Lucas, Ray Winstone and Sheridan Smith.

Dame Julie Walters will take the helm as the Queen, while Jack Whitehall will voice her pet dog Rex, a spoilt little corgi who is used to living a regal lifestyle in Buckingham Palace. However, when he ends up in a London dog’s home surrounded by tough strays, he learns he has to earn the treatment he has been accustomed to.

The Queen's Corgi is set for release in July

The trailer was released on Thursday ahead of the film’s release in July, and we think it will be a big hit with the Queen’s great-grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and their cousin Mia Tindall.

Sadly, the last of the Queen’s corgis died in 2018, ending her 74-year connection with the breed. Her Majesty still has two dorgis – corgi-dachshund crosses – but her late dog Willow was the last pet with a link to the Queen’s original family of royal corgis.

The film will no doubt be a hit with the Queen's young great-granchildren

The monarch’s love of the breed started as a teenager, when she fell in love with her father’s dog Dookie. She was given a corgi of her own, Susan, for her 18th birthday and during her reign she has since owned more than 30 corgis, many of them who were direct descendants of her first dog.

All of the Queen’s dogs are given the very best treatment, and even have their own menu of tasty dishes prepared especially by the royal chefs. "When I worked at the palace, we actually had a royal menu for the dogs," former royal chef Darren told HELLO! Online. "It would be chosen and sent to us in the kitchen every month by Mrs Fennick, who took care of all the dogs at Sandringham. It would list each day what the dogs were to have. One day it would be beef, the next day chicken, the next day lamb, the next day rabbit and it alternated through those days."

