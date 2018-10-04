The Crown's Olivia Colman looks identical to the Queen as she films devastating scenes The actress was filming the tragic Aberfan Disaster in Wales

Olivia Colman bore a striking resemblance to the Queen as she filmed scenes in Wales for the upcoming series of The Crown. The actress looked nearly identical to Her Majesty as she portrayed the tragic Aberfan Disaster, which saw a landslide engulf a farm, several houses and a school in October 1996. Some children were able to escape the disaster, but 116 youngsters were killed and another 28 adults also died.

On set in Wales, Olivia showed off her stellar acting skills as she mourned the victims. She played a convincing royal, wearing a similar red coat with a fur trim and matching hat that the Queen wore back in the sixties. Jason Watkins, who plays Prime Minister Harold Wilson, was also pictured on set.

Olivia Colman portrayed the tragic Aberfan Disaster

Olivia was spotted taking a break from filming, shunning her high heels for more comfortable boots. She carried her props – her shoes and the Queen's signature black handbag – in a plastic carrier bag as she sipped on a hot drink.

Season three of The Crown is slated for an early 2019 release, although the exact date has yet to be confirmed. Outlander actor Tobias Menzies will play Prince Philip, while Helena Bonham Carter is the new Princess Margaret. Ben Daniel has taken over from Matthew Goode as Lord Snowdon. The Durrells actor Josh O'Connor has been cast as Prince Charles, while Vera Drake star Marion Bailey has been confirmed to play the Queen Mother.

The actress was pictured taking a break from filming

Producer Suzanne Mackie recently opened up about her personal worries for the future series, telling the Hollywood Reporter: "As we get closer and closer to the present day, our audience will have a more vivid reaction to the events we depict." Suzanne also teased that Prince Charles' future wife, Camilla, will appear in season three, signalling "the arrival of a new generation of characters, with Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Camilla".

