Game of Thrones star takes responsibility over THAT coffee cup blunder Did you spot the coffee cup left in a scene in Game of Thrones?

One of the stars of Game of Thrones appears to have claimed responsibility over the now-famous cup that was left on a table during a scene in season eight. Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, can be seen in the back of the shot while the coffee cup was visible on the table, and she has now posted a follow-up snap that shows her in her costume for that day, while holding a similar cup and posing with her co-star Peter Dinklage and her former co-star Jason Momoa, who had visited the set for the day.&

The coffee cup was left on the table during the shoot

She captioned the post: "Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain't a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa... @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue. #forfuturereferenceileavethebagin #drogonyouhavemyheart4lyfe #familyvalues @gameofthrones #forthethrone #forthecaffeine #forthedragons." However, Emilia previously denied owning the cup when Liam Cunningham suggested it was hers, telling the Los Angeles Times: "I don't even drink Starbucks. I have no idea whose it was. Liam's a cheeky one."

After eagle-eyed fans first spotted the coffee cup left in the scene, the Internet exploded with jokes about the unfortunate mistake, with many viewers making memes about the error. HBO eventually responded to the fan reaction, tweeting: "News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea." Speaking about the mishap, art director Hauke Richter told TMZ: "We are usually so diligent that this does not happen. The shoot was very hard and demanding and it is likely that after a very tiring ep 3 shoot, this was simply overlooked by an exhausted crew." The cup has now been edited out of the episode.

