Joe Dempsie was scared he'd get drunk and reveal Game of Thrones season eight spoilers The night is dark and full of alcohol

Joe Dempsie is the man of the moment. Not only is he about to star for a second season in the popular Fox show Deep State, he is also slaying wights and winning hearts in Game of Thrones as Gendry – Arya's love interest and King Robert's last living son. As such, this means that Joe has been holding the secrets of season eight for the last few months, and opened up to HELLO! about the fear of accidentally divulging precious secrets.

Joe is set to start in Deep State season 2

He explained: "After reading the script for Game of Thrones season 8 and getting to the end of, I suddenly [had this] kind of feeling like an MI6 agent. I am in possession of this information, this secret that millions of people want to know- I am going to be drunk before the end of it!"

Joe plays Gendry in Game of Thrones

WATCH: Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 trailer is here

Speaking about trying to avoid answering questions with spoilers, he continued: "Both [Deep State and Game of Thrones] are quiet spoiler sensitive, in fact a lot of actors in the Game of Thrones could well go into a career in politics because you spend a lot of time not asking a question. Firstly, I spend enough time talking about it, I don't really talk about it to my mates. And you are aware that people who ask for spoilers probably don't really want them… On both shows everyone works so hard to bring these things to the screen - so to spoil a plot point would in my mind be disrespectful for everyone that works on the shows."

READ: How to create the ultimate Game of Thrones themed wedding

Fellow Deep State star Alistair Petrie opened up about his similar experience working on Star Wars while trying to keep spoilers from the fans. He said: "It's easier to say nothing, you don't want to because it would be the arrogance of saying, 'I know something you don't know and if you really want to know, you can ask me but I am not going to tell you'. I think that is right, you are not going to offer a spoiler to an individual, because instinctively they will go, 'That's exciting' and tell someone else- and before you know it, it's just gone and you really are going to ruin it for the people that really don't want to know."

Deep State will air in the UK in 9 May on Fox TV.