Lisa Riley reunites with this Strictly professional - and fans want him back on the show! We would love to see him back on the dancefloor!

Lisa Riley was reunited with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Artem Chigvintsev on Wednesday evening - much to the delight of Strictly fans! The former Emmerdale actress, who took part in the BBC show alongside Robin Windsor back in 2012, posed for a snap with the pro dancer during a night at the theatre. "So ADORABLE last night catching up with my dear friend @theartemc in London, his loyalty as a good friend has no bounds... so much to talk about, before he jetted back off home to #USA knowing how much he adores his job performing on @dancingabc."

Artem, 36, left the series in 2013 and landed a role in the American version, Dancing With the Stars. "I know how many of you here in #UK would TRULY love to see him back on @bbc #bbc @bbcstrictly one day FINGERS CROSSED he will be able to return back to the show," added Lisa. "Safe flight babes, see you very soon." Fans were quick to reveal they wanted him back on Strictly. "Would love to see him back on strictly," said one, while another added: "Miss him on Strictly and you are so lucky."

Last year, Lisa revealed that she wasn't initially paired up with Robin when she took part in Strictly. The pair, who were eliminated during the semi-finals, formed an incredible bond and won over the viewers with their on-screen chemistry. Speaking to HELLO!, Lisa revealed that BBC bosses had first partnered her up Artem. When asked about how she looks back at her time on Strictly, she gushed: "With love. So happy. And Robin is still my best friend for life and I'm so lucky that they brought us together."

She added: "You know the original plan - I don't know if people know this... me and Robin were never ever supposed to be paired up. In the original break down I was with Artem. And Fern Britton, she was with Robin." Explaining why the changed occurred, Lisa continued: "What happened was - when you go into hiding, for those three days, the preparation three days, they just saw us like this (she clicks); the camaraderie. We were like two little four-year-olds playing around. They were like, 'that has to happen'. Then Fern got Artem and I got Robin. It was Strictly magic!"

