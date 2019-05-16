Ben Cohen's ex-wife Abby calls for Strictly to look after celebrity loved-ones Abby is currently starring on a makeover show with Lisa Armstrong

Abby Cohen has opened up about the standards of behind-the-scenes care on Strictly Come Dancing, and has suggested that there "could be some improvement" on how the popular dancing competition looks after stars' loved ones. Abby was married to rugby star Ben Cohen, who left her in 2014 and eventually started dating his dance partner, Kristina Rhianoff, after starring in the competition in 2013.

Abby opened up about Strictly

Speaking about their split, Abby told the Mirror: "I've put all my energy into my girls, who come first, and my job. I can give myself a pat on the back, as well as my friends and family who have supported me through a really rubbish past five years. I don’t think I’m ever going to get over it. But I’m taking a new path." This isn't the first time that Abby has opened up about Strictly, and tweeted about the kissing scandal between Seann Walsh and Katya Jones back in late 2018, writing: "Can I ask that the dancers on @bbcstrictly stop breaking up relationships. All the millions of people in the world & you pick the taken ones you morons! Have respect for people."

READ: Ben Cohen's ex wife Abby confirms divorce: 'I wish him well with his new family'

Previously opening up about their marriage breakdown in 2015, she told the Mirror: "My husband who I was with for 23 years and unconditionally loved and was completely loyal to in every respect had left me for a… dancer. The last two years have been the most traumatic thing that has ever happened to me." Abby is currently appearing in a new makeover show for divorcees also involving Ant McPartlin's ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong. Speaking about the series, Lisa said: "Nobody is immune to insecurities, nobody. We all have issues that chip away at our confidence on a daily basis. Social media makes us hold ourselves to unrealistic standards… There is no such thing as perfection and uniqueness is what makes us all so very special. Makeup has the power to bring out your best features, it highlights rather than distracts. I hope to show that with faith and with courage we can all shine!"

MORE: Lisa Armstrong forges unlikely friendship with Ben Cohen's ex-wife Abby