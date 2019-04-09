Lisa Riley shares inspirational weight-loss update with bold selfie Doesn't she look amazing?

Lisa Riley has been keeping fans up-to-date with her incredible 12 stone weight loss journey. And on Tuesday, the former Emmerdale actress shared an inspirational message with her Instagram followers, telling them how she is now at her "healthiest" and is completely confident with her body. Sharing a bare selfie of herself, Lisa wrote in the caption: "Someone said to me, 'what motivates you?' Every single day I am motivated to be the person I want to be, so incredibly, honestly, happy in my own skin, my new body."

"But MAINLY being the HEALTHIEST I have ever been in my life," she continued. "As long as you know you are the healthiest possible and you don't consume crap, then you are the right road to a healthy lifestyle, and then let EVERYONE see your glow." [sic] She also added the hashtags, #bethebestyou #justbeyou and #positivevibes.

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Lisa you inspire me so much. You have such a kind energy, thank you love xx bless." Another said: "You should be very proud of yourself you are truly amazing an inspiration." A third post read: "You've done fantastically well, come so far since the old days of Mandy Dingle x." A fourth fan remarked: "Your transformation has been absolutely incredible. You definitely shine from the inside. Amazing and great to see."

Over the past year, the 42-year-old soap star has been working hard to drop from a UK size 28 to a healthy size 14, choosing to put on more weight when she reached a size 12 as she felt she "didn't look right". "My face felt a bit gaunt. I'm not built to be stick-thin," she previously told The Mirror. "Now, I feel that my body is the right size and shape for me. I am toned everywhere. I was a size 28. I know I'll never go back to the old me. Some of my clothes are a 12, some a 14 and I couldn't care less."

