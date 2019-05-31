Victoria Beckham once called security on Michael Sheen – find out why Victoria Beckham told on a Hollywood A-lister!

Michael Sheen has revealed that Victoria Beckham once called security on him at an ice skating rink after she thought he was trying to abduct his own daughter. The Alice in Wonderland actor, who shares a 20-year-old daughter with Kate Beckinsale, admitted that he was looking a little worse for wear at the time. Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, he said: "I was in LA and went to pick her up from an ice skating lesson. When I got there the Beckhams were there checking out the rink for lessons. I was quite hirsute then and when Posh saw me she called security thinking I was a tramp trying to abduct my daughter."

Michael opened up about the mishap

The star was on the hit chat show to talk about his new series, Good Omens. The 50-year-old opened up about his character, an angel, and admitted that the show's creator, Neil Gaiman, originally wanted him to play the demon role, which eventually went to David Tennant. He explained: "When the series became a possibility Neil (Gaiman) assumed I would want to play the demon, but when I read a very early version of the script I thought, 'I can't do that, I'm not good enough. I'm better for the angel part, that suits me.' We had a very awkward dinner and he finally asked how I would feel about playing the good character and David the demon. It was perfect."

Michael is starring in Good Omens with David Tennant

Neil spoke to HELLO! about casting the show during the world premiere, explaining: "Most of the time you'd go to casting and say, 'I'd like someone like Michael Sheen', or, 'Can you get us a David Tennant type?' On this one we went out and got the people and we got the people because there's such an incredible amount of goodwill. This was Michael Sheen's favourite book at drama school, it was Jon Hamm's favourite book at college. There were people out there who signed on just because they love the book, the love what I did, they love Terry Pratchett – and they were willing to come on board and it made casting a delight."

