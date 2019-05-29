Killing Eve season 2 FINALLY has a UK release date and fans won't have long to wait! We've waited long enough!

Killing Eve fans will be delighted to hear that season two of the hugely popular BBC America show finally has a release date for the UK! Although many fans were slightly disgruntled that the series was shown in the US first, network bosses are clearly wasting no time in getting it across the pond following the series' finale, which aired in America on May 26.

Killing Eve will be back on 8 June

BBC One tweeted the exciting news that the show will air in the UK on 8 June, writing: "YAAAAS, IT'S OFFICIAL! New #KillingEve. Saturday 8th June, 9.15pm. See you then." It was also confirmed that the entire boxset would be available on BBC iPlayer on the same day. Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "At last UK are getting S2 #killingeve. I did see some spoilers and lot of tweets about the season finale but I'm going to hold judgement until I've seen it all," while another person added: "Wait what we can binge watch before the series actually airs? BBC I'm scared."

Killing Eve season one won big at the BAFTAs

For fans of the show who need a reminder of the events of season one, Killing Eve follows Eve, an MI5 agent with an interest in female psychopaths and a boring desk job who is tasked with bringing down Villanelle, a deadly yet loveable assassin. The pair play a cat and mouse game as they grow increasingly obsessed with one another, which finally culminates in Eve shocking herself and her adversary by stabbing Villanelle in the season finale. In the final moments of the season, Villanelle manages to escape the apartment, leaving Eve unsure whether she survived. Although the season two trailer confirmed that the psychopath did indeed recover from her injuries, we can't wait to find out how she managed it!

