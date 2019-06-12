Denise Van Outen joins the cast of Neighbours – see her behind-the-scenes! Denise Van Outen opened up about joining the cast Down Under

Denise Van Outen has joined the cast of Neighbours alongside Good Morning Britain's very own Richard Arnold! The pair chatted to HELLO! about their new roles when we took a visit behind-the-scenes on the soap's set in London on Tuesday, with Denise saying: "I can exclusively reveal that I've myself a part in Neighbours! I'm off to Oz, I'm so excited!" She also filmed some sneak peeks from the shoot, saying: "This is a sneaky peek behind scenes at our Neighbours shoot in St James' Park, all the crew are here and it's going really well and I am loving it!" She concluded: "Well as they say in TV and film, that's a wrap! It's been a fantastic day filming and now I can't wait to go to Oz!"

The group filmed in St James' park

Richard also opened up about taking part in the show, explaining: "I'd done cameos before, as myself, so this will require some acting – Shameless as quiz show host, Ab Fab, Footballers' Wives, Hustle, Hollyoaks, but this is first character part. I'm quite giddy about it. This is the icing on the cake. I'm hoping I'm a better actor than I was as a dancer on Strictly - and I think Denise might be thinking the same thing. Denise and I really bonded when we did strictly in 2012 – she has the sort of twinkle that whenever we meet I light up and we end up laughing. We both have a ribald sense of humour so interesting to see how we get thru scene without corpsing."

READ: Soap Star Babies! 7 actors that have children together in real life

Chatting about her role, Denise added: "I am thrilled to be joining the cast of one the world’s most iconic shows, Neighbours. To be asked is a privilege and I am very excited to get to work on a really fun storyline first in London and then heading over to Melbourne."

READ: Coronation Street spoilers: Sinead worries about the future while Bethany reacts angrily to Adam and Sarah