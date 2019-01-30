Loose Women's Janet Street Porter bags a role in another huge soap Where will we see her pop up next?

Janet Street Porter was preparing to make her soapland debut Down Under on Wednesday, as she announced a cameo appearance that she's making on Neighbours! The Loose Women panellist exclusively shared with viewers that she'll be appearing on the long-running soap on 29 April. The 72-year-old broadcaster told the live audience and viewers at home: "When I was in Australia I flew to Melbourne, and I have a role in Neighbours. I am appearing as myself, I have more than one line. I'm not allowed to say any more because we're keeping it very quiet." She then explained how the cameo is part of her 20 challenges before the show’s 20th birthday in September.

Loose Women shared this photo on Twitter

Janet had returned to her panellist duties on the show after taking some time away - and now we know exactly what she was up to.Excited fans have shared their thoughts on Twitter, with one writing: "Lucky Janet love #Neighbours @neighbours seen every episode since it started." Another said: "Looking forward to seeing Janet in Neighbours. So good to seeing her back today one of my favourite Loose Women. My kind of woman…" Janet Street Porter is no stranger to soaps, after appearing on a special episode of Hollyoaks last year. Alongside fellow Loose Woman Linda Robson, they appeared in as part of the congregation for Mercy’s wedding to Russ. Perhaps this is another career direction that Janet is keen to continue exploring?

Elsewhere on Loose Women this week, Nadia Sawalha announced that her family are set to star in their very own drama series, which will be available to watch on YouTube. The TV presenter, along with her husband Mark Adderley and their daughters Maddie, 16, and Kiki, eleven, have created a social media drama called The Vanishings, and posted a teaser trailer on their YouTube channel. The preview features Nadia and Maddie arguing in the kitchen, with Nadia appearing to play an alcoholic mum being confronted by her daughter. In a second trailer, old family footage features in a montage, while talented singer Maddie sings the soundtrack, insinuating that the dad has gone missing.

