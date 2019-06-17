Anton du Beke announces exciting news for Strictly fans! Are you looking forward to Dance Those Magical Movies?

Anton du Beke has announced some seriously exciting news – that he will be going on tour with his dance partner, Erin Boag! The ballroom dancing professionals will be dancing their way through 2020 on their tour, Dance Those Magical Movies, which will be taking place in the UK and Ireland.

The show will be "filled with Hollywood glamour" and will be set to beloved music known from the big screen, including The Wizard of Oz, Breakfast at Tiffany's and Singin' in the Rain. It will also include recent hits from The Greatest Showman and Moulin Rouge. The couple will also be joined on the tour by vocalist Lance Ellington, a dance ensemble and a concert orchestra! Luckily for fans, there will also be a Q&A with Erin and Anton, where you can ask the stars all of your burning questions.

Speaking about the new tour, Anton said: "Erin and I are delighted to be back with a fabulous new production Dance Those Magical Movies. We want to bring a red-carpet premiere performance to every venue, as connecting with the live audience is simply the best." Anton shared a clip from the upcoming show on Twitter, writing: "Lights! Camera! Action! The theme for this year's Anton & Erin UK-wide tour is...Dance Those Magical Movies! Tickets go on sale on Friday 21 June." Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "I absolutely can’t wait for this!" Another person added: "Eeeeeeeeeeeeek (not that I'm already excited or anything)."

Anton is having a busy time at the moment, as he has also been rumoured to replace Darcey Bussell on the Strictly judging panel. He previously told the Mirror: "I don't know if it will be me but if they asked me I would love to. People say they are real fans of mine but we will have to wait and see if they ask me first. I did a screen test last time when Len left and they know that I want to do it this year."

