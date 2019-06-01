Anton Du Beke makes accidental Strictly admission Uh oh…

Anton Du Beke appeared to let something slip about the next series of Strictly Come Dancing during Friday's stint fronting ITV's This Morning! The star, who co-presented alongside Rochelle Humes, seemed to accidentally admit that Harry Redknapp is one of the stars joining the 2019 line-up. Speaking about what was to come on the show, Anton quickly corrected himself as he said: "Who is set to join me – well, is he – set to join Strictly Come Dancing," while referring to Harry, who was set to join them on the sofa. Was it a major hint, or an innocent autocue mistake? We'll have to wait and see.

Anton made the small slip-up while presenting This Morning

I'm A Celebrity champ Harry has admitted that he's previously been in talks with Strictly bosses, but that he had decided not to take part. He told the Daily Mirror: "The BBC bosses sent over a dancer to put me through my paces for a day, but it's not for me – no chance. It's a great show but I can't dance to save my life."

The football manager added that even with the help from his new I'm A Celebrity friends, Fleur East and Emily Atack, who tried giving him dancing lessons in the jungle, he still wouldn't go for it. "Even if Fleur and Emily gave me some lessons, I'd still be hopeless, so that's it really for me now with reality shows, thank you," he said.

Harry has denied he will join the series

Harry was actually more interested in doing Strictly last year, but it didn't come to anything as he was offered a place on I'm A Celebrity at the same time – the show he went on to win. "I told Jamie I was thinking of doing Strictly and I don't think he was pleased about it. And so I was offered the jungle at the same time and chose to do that," he said. We have to say, he's pretty convincing…

