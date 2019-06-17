Are Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton getting married? Strictly stars spark engagement rumours The Strictly stars embarked on a relationship earlier this year

Congratulations may be in order! Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have sparked engagement rumours after the journalist was spotted with a delicate engagement band on her wedding finger. In newly released pictures, obtained by The Mirror, the Strictly Come Dancing stars were seen looking more loved-up than ever during a low-key romantic stroll through London's Notting Hill on Sunday. Although the pair are yet to break their silence on the latest pictures, there's no denying that their relationship has gone from strength to strength since confirming their romance in April. HELLO! has contacted representatives for the stars for comment.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have been together since April

The stars, who won last year's series of Strictly, were unable to keep their eyes off each other and smiled widely as they joined a close group of friends for a chilled day out. The rumours come shortly after Kevin's ex-wife, Karen Clifton, reverted back to her maiden name. The dancer was professionally known as Karen Hauer until she married Kevin in 2015; her first husband was Matthew Hauer, who she split from in 2009. While the Strictly pro hasn't changed her Instagram handle, in her profile she is listed as Karen Hauer, and she captioned a recent photograph: "Hotlips Hauer".

Meanwhile, Kevin and Stacey's relationship has been tainted with controversy as the documentary maker was in a five-year romance with personal trainer Sam Tucknott when she joined the show. The new lovebirds kept their relationship relatively under wraps following Sam's explosive tell-all interview in March. After the interview, Stacey was forced to address the romance rumours, telling her Twitter followers: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." The journalist added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

