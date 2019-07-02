Coronation Street fans delighted as Jennie McAlpine finally returns to Weatherfield Fiz Brown is back!

Coronation Street fans were delighted to see a familiar face back on set on Tuesday – Jennie McAlpine. The Fiz Brown actress has resumed her filming schedule after enjoying maternity leave following the birth of her second child, Hilda, in October 2018. Reposting a sweet photo shared by Corrie on Instagram of Fiz reunited with her on-screen family, Jennie confessed it was "lovely" to be back. She said: "Posh tea in the bistro for our homecoming. What a lovely day." The original Coronation Street official Instagram post read: "Look who's back in Weatherfield! Welcome home @jenniemcalpine and Isabella!"

Fiz is back!

Fans were delighted that Fiz was finally making a comeback, with one commenting: "Yeah so glad to see you back Jennie. I love your character missed her sweet funny sunny nature." Another said: "Yeah so happy you are back, missed seeing your smiling happy face." While others added: "Hooorah"; "Finally"; "Love Fiz missed her"; "Awh welcome back!!"

Viewers have waited patiently for Fiz to return to Weatherfield after seven months away. She was last seen heading to Birmingham with her daughter Hope to enrol her in a special school. In reality, Jennie was enjoying some time at home with husband Chris Farr and their newborn Hilda. Jennie revealed her second pregnancy shortly after her stint in I’m A Celebrity in 2017. Revealing the birth of her daughter on Twitter in October, she wrote at the time: "Our newest addition arrived yesterday. Mummy and Daddy very happy. Big brother very proud of his little sister Hilda. We’re all in love."

Jennie teased her return last month

Just last month Jennie dropped a huge clue that her return to the cobbles is imminent as she shared a snap of a Corrie script. "Friday night reading," she wrote in the pic's caption. "Hoping it’s just like riding a bike #itsbeenawhile."

