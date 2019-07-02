Coronation Street spoilers: It's judgement day for David and Nick Find out what's happening in Weatherfield next week

Find out everything you need to know about next week's Coronation Street spoilers here! Nick goes back on his word to tell the truth in court, blaming his brain injury for his actions and accusing David of being the mastermind behind the theft. Sinead receives news that her tumour has shrunk, but she worries that it could come back, and Jan goes in for a kiss with Eileen. Scroll down to find out what else is happening in Corrie...

Monday 8 July part one

With Michelle out the way at the fundraiser, Robert arranges to visit Vicky. At the hotel, Michelle, Alya and Ryan set up the buffet for the fundraiser, however when Ray reveals they've twice as many guests as expected, the women are horrified. In a panic, Michelle calls Robert and begs him to deliver more food. About to leave for Vicky's, Robert's torn.

When Kirk strides into the community centre, back from his tour, Beth's thrilled. Kirk reveals that it's only a flying visit as they've given him more tour dates. Meanwhile, sporting cuts and bruises to his face Sean confronts Paul, convinced that he was his attacker. Paul assures him it had nothing to do with him. Marley confides in Paul that he gave Sean a smack in the face by way of revenge.

Elsewhere, as Michelle and Ryan put the finishing touches to the canapes for the charity fundraiser, Michelle clocks Alya checking Ryan out and it's clear she's still interested. As Steve surreptitiously takes a booking for a unicorn party, Adam reminds him that it's his taxi licence appeal this afternoon. Tim confides in Billy that it was Paul's mate Marley who gave Sean a pasting.

Monday 8 July part two

Meanwhile Audrey is still frosty with Gail after she abandoned her in the hospital and Nick tells her to stay away after David did nothing to help him. Later, Sarah is concerned when there is no sign of Gail. Meanwhile, when Robert arrives at the hotel with emergency trays of canapes, Michelle and Alya are grateful and Ray is impressed. Robert's phone rings persistently but he kills the call making out it's a supplier.

Steve gets his licence back but sneakily tells Adam not to tell Tracy. Tracy moans to Steve that she's sick of driving cabs and can't wait for him to get his licence back.

READ: Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn shares snaps from co-star's wedding

Elsewhere, Ryan and Alya decide to play along to Michelle's efforts of trying to set them up but they're genuinely attracted to one another. Kirk admits to Beth he doesn't want to go back on tour as he missed her so much. Billy explains to Paul that he's reported Marley to the police for assaulting Sean. Paul's furious and finishes with Billy.

Wednesday 10 July part one

Daniel and Sinead are both worried about her MRI scan and in the hospital waiting room, Sinead is honest with Daniel, telling him to face the fact she could die. Sinead is called in for her scan. Meanwhile, Sarah phones the police after Gail fails to return meanwhile Audrey blames Nick and David for driving her away. David furiously blames Nick for Gail's disappearance. The brothers lock horns.

Robert promises Vicky he will be there for the midwife appointment but finds himself torn when Michelle swans off to a wedding dress sale, leaving him in charge of the Bistro. Robert bribes Ryan to man the Bistro (while he goes to meet Vicky) but Ryan is soon in over his head. Meanwhile, Rita tells Sean he owes Paul an apology, meanwhile Paul feels his friends and boyfriend don't trust him. Billy and Sean are chastened.

Elsewhere, when Michael tells Steve they've got a unicorn party at 1pm, they enlist the help of Craig to distract Tim from his lunchtime visit to Tiny. After the unicorn party, Steve and Michael congratulate each other however they're horrified when they realise Tiny has disappeared. Alya books Ryan to do an afternoon DJ set at Speed Daal.

Wednesday 10 July part two

Nick tells David he plans to take full responsibility for the stolen money. David Calls Imran and tells him he was mistaken, Nick is not responsible for the factory roof collapse, leaving Imran furious. However Leanne tells a torn Nick to stick to the original plan - she and Oliver want him home. What will Nick decide to do?

READ: Denise Welch reunites with Coronation Street co-stars for very special occasion

The consultant gives Sinead the good news, that her tumour has shrunk and there's no evidence that it's spread. Sinead confides in Daniel that despite the good news, she's scared that the cancer could return at any time. Meanwhile, Robert calls at Vicky's and assures her that he will never break his commitment to either her or their baby then on returning to the Bistro, lies to Michelle that he got called away to help a young offender.

Tim is furious with Steve and Michael as he reveals that Sally found Tiny dressed as a unicorn. Elsewhere, Billy apologises to Paul but Paul introduces him to Adrian… he's on a date. Having finished his DJ set, Ryan and Alya share a kiss.

Friday 12 July

David tells Shona that Nick plans to tell the truth in court however when the brother's appear in court Nick goes back on his word and blames his brain injury for his actions, accusing David of being the mastermind behind the theft. The Judge reaches a decision. Nick speaks to Audrey alone and vows to put things right, Audrey softens. Sarah tells Nick he may have got Audrey onside but she is not such a pushover and due to his brain injury, Sarah reveals that she's had Adam draw up the paperwork to have him removed as a director of Underworld on the grounds he's unfit.

Eileen opens up to Jan about her marriage to Phelan and Jan assures her she'll find love again. As he leans in for a kiss, Eileen kisses him back but then pulls away. Eileen assures Jan that she likes him but she's not ready for a relationship.

In a bid to take her mind off her cancer worries, Daniel surprises Sinead with a holiday in the Scottish borders. With Sinead's male grooming business taking off, a thrilled Daniel suggests they postpone the holiday. Presenting Sinead with a locket, Daniel proposes again pointing out it's time they were legally married. They share a tender kiss.

When Seb gets a call from Alina he is over the moon but when he suggests they meet, she ends the call suddenly. Seb calls at the nail bar hoping to take Alina for lunch but with her boss in the back of her mind, Alina tells Seb it's over between them. Alina's boss tells Seb that Alina has quit and disappeared and Jan advises Seb to forget about Alina. Elsewhere, Evelyn and Cerberus find themselves barred from Roy's Rolls after Cerberus steals a sausage and later when Evelyn gives him short shrift, Tyrone likens them to an old married couple.