Denise Welch reunites with Coronation Street co-stars for very special occasion

Denise Welch was one very proud mum on Wednesday night as she went to watch the opening night of Sometimes Always Never, the film her son Louis, 18, is starring in alongside Bill Nighy. The former Coronation Street actress invited many of her friends to come along for the special event, including her past co-stars, who she has kept in touch with since leaving the soap. Guests in attendance included Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster in the show, Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby, Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, and Angela Longsdale, who played policewoman Emma Watts.

Many photos from the night were posted on social media, including one of the group of friends sitting around enjoying a buffet dinner ahead of the performance. Denise also shared a picture of them all posing in front of the film poster alongside Louis, and wrote in the caption: "The one where we all saw Louis' film and he was cringing!" Sally shared a picture from the event on her own Instagram account, praising Louis for his acting abilities. She wrote: "Well done Louis. Great night watching, Somtimes Always Never. Triple word score definitely."

Denise is very much a proud mum to both Louis and his older brother Matty, who is currently touring the world with The 1975. The Loose Women panellist recently spoke to HELLO! about her sons, revealing how she often helps Louis when it comes to learning his lines. She said: "Louis is still at home. He's a jobbing actor and he just left this minute to go down and do an audition in London. So he's off doing his thing as well. It's great, I feel very proud that they are both following their dreams and doing very well. He doesn't ask me for advice but the one thing he does listen to me about at 18 is anything to do with acting."

On Matty, she added: "My eldest son isn’t connected to the acting world so I don't know anything about his career, but needless to say, it's quite obvious that he is setting the world alight in his own way. And it's great but with him being away on tour I miss him a lot. He is on a world tour until 2022 so he is all over the world, he is going to be back in the UK for ten days only this whole year."

