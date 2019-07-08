Fans are pointing out the ONE thing missing from new Mulan trailer The new film won't include Mushu or any of the animation's popular songs

Disney fans were delighted to see the first trailer for the upcoming live-action version of Mulan, but many were quick to point out one key character who was missing. The live-action version of the popular film has confirmed it will omit both the popular songs and the character of Mushu from the film, and viewers took social media to question why the popular dragon, who was originally voiced by Eddie Murphy, was left out.

One person wrote: "Dear @DisneyStudios: Your #Mulan movie looks truly dazzling! But you can have my money once you show me the Mushu! Mulan & Mushu are like Pinocchio & Jiminy Cricket, so do Mushu! Also: (SPOILERS!) Please keep the part when Mulan throws her shoe at Shan Yu. Signed, A Demanding Fan." Another person added: "How can you remake Mulan & not have Mushu or the original classic songs in it?! Mushu was one of the best parts of the original film & Eddie Murphy did a great job voicing him."

READ: Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid has cast its Ariel

Fans were delighted by the new trailer

The official synopsis of the new film reads: "When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father." The new film will see Yifei Liu play Mulan, with Donnie Yen playing Commander Tung. Fans will have a while to wait for the new film, which won't be out in cinemas until Spring 2020.

READ: Keanu Reeves did a blind audition for Toy Story 4