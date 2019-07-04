Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid has cast its Ariel Halle Bailey has joined Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Trembley and Awkwafina in the new adaptation

Disney fans have been thrilled by the confirmed cast of the upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action adaptation, and casting for Ariel has finally been revealed! Disney has confirmed that Halle Bailey will play the iconic mermaid in the film, which will be directed by Rob Marshall and have new songs by Moana songwriter Lin Manuel Miranda and Howard Ashman.

Halle, 19, has been cast as Ariel

Speaking about the casting decision, the director said: "After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role." Fans were delighted by the news, with one writing: "This casting took me from default-excited to CRAZY-EXCITED. Halle's voice is otherworldly. A perfect little mermaid." Another person wrote: "I was so worried we were going to get an Ariel with a thin, whispy voice that sounds more like a computer than a person and they are giving us a whole SINGER." Halle is part of a R&B duo with her sister, Chloe, and the pair opened for Beyonce during the European leg of her Formation world tour.

Halle is in a R&B duo with her sister Chloe

Halle, 19, has joined an all-star cast which includes Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Room actor Jacob Tremblay as Ariel's fish friend Flounder and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina as the seagull, Scuttle. Although casting for Prince Eric has yet to be announced, fans already have an idea of who they want, with Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and Remy Hii all popular contenders for the role of the handsome prince. While we can't wait to see the upcoming adaptation, we will have a long time to wait to see her in action as production will begin in early 2020.

