Toy Story 4's brand new trailer is out now and it's a must-see – watch here Anyone else mega excited?

A new trailer for Toy Story 4 has just dropped and fans can't stop talking about it. The advert from Disney and Pixar has given us an insight into the film's exciting plot starring all of our old favourites including Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Don Rickles as Mr Potato Head, Joan Cusack as Jessie and many more. Plus, the shock appearance of Annie Potts as Bo Peep has ramped up excitement levels.

Director Josh Cooley has created a new character called Forky, played by Tony Hale, who soon becomes Bonnie's new favourite toy. Bonnie, Forky and the Toy Story gang all embark on a road trip when suddenly Forky falls out of the back of the caravan and, desperate to ensure Bonnie's happiness, Woody follows him.

On the toys' quest to find Forky, Woody and his friends accidently bump into Bo Peep, who shows them her very different life as a toy, making Woody question if his life is the right decision. The question everyone is wondering is, will Woody change his life choices as a toy?

Now that we know the plot and that all our favourite characters are returning to the screen, we have a few questions, just like fans. Some Twitter users have asked where Bo Peep has been all this time, does Woody still have feelings for Bo Peep and more. The one-and-a-half-hour-long film will be released on 21 June 2019.

While we can't believe how close the release date is, many fans are sad to see the final chapter end. Actor Tom Hanks has previously said on BBC's The Chris Evans Breakfast Show: "The way you record Toy Story, you're in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you're facing them so you can look right up and you can talk about it. But I didn't want to see them and I wanted to pretend they couldn't see me. When I realized what they were going for, I realized, 'Oh, this is a moment in history.'"

