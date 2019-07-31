EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter to die following shock collapse? Your weekly spoilers for Monday 5 August to Friday 9 August

EastEnders have more shock storylines in store next week, as Albert Square come to terms with the aftermath of Phil's attack. There will be an arrest, while another suspect goes to shocking measures to cover their tracks. Elsewhere, Mick faces a huge health scare after he collapses while at a children's football match.

Monday 5 August – Albert Square is rocked by Phil's attack

The whole of Albert Square are talking about Phil's attack, while some suspects try to cover their tracks, while others point the blame at each other. The residents are even more shocked when someone gets arrested, while another resorts to dangerous lengths to cover their tracks. Elsewhere, Ruby feels guilty after complaining to Honey for playing loud music, only to find out that it was actually Janet. Explaining what happened to Max, Ruby later gives Janet a gift to apologise.

Everyone suspects each other following Phil's attack

Tuesday 6 August – One resident learns the truth about Phil's attack

The Mitchells gather around Phil's bedside, and one person learns the truth about just what happened – leaving them shocked. Meanwhile, the police close in on a suspect as the evidence starts to stack up against them.

Callum struggles with writing his vows

Thursday 8 August – Mick feels pressure from all angles

The police arrive in Walford looking for the person they believe attacked Phil. Elsewhere, Mick feels the pressure to sort out the finances at The Vic, but gets distracted by Tina who is in need. When he races to help, he gets more than he bargained for when he arrives at The Prince Albert. Later, back at The Vic, Mick continues to feel the pressure from all angles. Also in Walford, Callum struggles to write his vows, leaving Whitney annoyed and despite poor advice from Mick, Mitch and Stuart, Callum continues to try his best.

Mick suffers a shock collapse

Friday 9 August – Mick collapses following chest pains

Mick goes for a run, and Bex spots him struggling, so offers him some tips. Bex grows concerned for Mick later on at the café when it's clear that he's in pain. Mick's day goes from bad to worse while he's refereeing at the children's football match. When one of the children get injured and the opposition have a go at Mick, he suddenly collapses – to everyone's horror.

