EastEnders spoilers: Gray to expose his dark side Your weekly spoilers for Monday 8 July to Friday 12 July

EastEnders fans were introduced to Karen and Mitch's daughter Chantelle and her husband Gray earlier in the year. And while Gray has proven to be a great asset to the family – with his high-flying job as a solicitor – his true colours are set to be exposed this week in the soap. Elsewhere, Honey is left speechless – has she finally found out about Adam and Habiba's affair? While Stacey and Kat have a major fall out, Kush and Martin decide to put their own feud behind them.

Monday 8 July – Kush and Martin make amends

Kush and Martin are still angry with each other, and in an attempt to sort things out, Shirley suggests that they settle their differences in a boxing ring. Preparing to battle in a make-shift ring in the market square, Kush spots some boys stealing Martin's money belt and chases after them, with Martin towing along with him. Kush retrieves the belt, and the pair have a heart-to-heart, agreeing to put things behind them. However, things are very different for Kat and Stacey. When Kat tries to make peace, Stacey soon sees past her when she asks for the money back, and the pair remain at logger heads, causing Stacey to make a drastic decision. Elsewhere, Whitney is excited after booking the wedding venue, and Adam tells Habiba that he's jealous seeing her with another man. He tells her that he will end things with Honey. Meanwhile, Gray, Chantelle and Mick all get ready to run the Walford 10k charity race, and Gray manages to charm many of the residents into signing up. Mick suggests to Linda that they raise money for a private assessment for Ollie, but she isn't ken on the idea.

Kush and Martin make up

Tuesday 9 July – Honey plans to propose to Adam

Linda thinks that wedding bells could be in the air for Honey and Adam as she hears about their new flat, giving Honey food for thought. However, when she tells Billy her plan, he's left heartbroken. Later on, Honey gets a huge shock when she makes a discovery. Ian, meanwhile, is frustrated by Bobby's constant attitude, and Gray antagonises Mitch into signing up for the charity race. Chantelle then suggests that they get some publicity from a local journalist, but is annoyed with herself when she misses the opportunity to do so. Jack, meanwhile, pressures Adam for the money for the flat in a bid to get back some of his money.

Thursday 11 July – Kat and Stacey continue to feud

Mo tries to get Jean involved with helping her reunite Stacey and Kat - who are still not speaking. However, things don't go well after Jean and Stacey end up in The Prince Albert after a day together – the very pub that Kat is in. Mo then goes to shocking lengths to get them to see sense. Elsewhere, Bobby dismisses Kathy's efforts to help him settle back into Walford, but after he meets a friend from youth offenders, he feels more positive after being given some advice.

Gray isn't happy

Friday 12 July – Gray's true colours are exposed

It's the day of the race and Mitch and Gray are feeling competitive. While Gray and Bex are in the front line to win, everyone is surprised when Mitch suddenly speeds past them both and wins. Later at the pub, Mitch admits that he cheated, and while everyone else finds it amusing, Gray isn't happy at all – and leaves the celebrations. Meanwhile, Mick tells Linda that he's booked a private appointment for Ollie, assuming that she will be angry. However, he' surprised when she tells him that she is okay with the idea, as she's just as desperate to help their son.

