EastEnders spoilers: Louise faces new ordeal following her pregnancy announcement Your weekly spoilers for Monday 22 July to Friday 26 July

EastEnders fans have another explosive week to look forward to, with drama both sides of the Square. From Louise Mitchell's pregnancy drama to Karen Taylor's big news – that's sure to rock her family – there's plenty going on. It's also Bobby Beale's birthday, but his family are concerned by his distant behavior. Kim drops a bombshell on Denise, while Tiffany prepares to leave Walford.

Monday 22 July – Bobby is acting distant

It's Bobby's birthday but while Kathy and Ian are keep to help him celebrate, he has other ideas and leaves the house, not wanting to have any fuss. Later at Bobby's party, Ian begins to worry about his behaviour. Elsewhere, Tiffany reveals to a shocked Whitney that she's planning on moving back to Milton Keynes, while Bex plans a surprise party for Bex to celebrate her results. Martin and Kush try to set up a trap for Stacey and Kat so that they can make amends, but it doesn't go according to plan – leaving Kat crushed. Karen, meanwhile, tells her family that she has some very important news – leaving them wondering what it could be.

Tiffany reveals that she's planning to move back to Milton Keynes

Tuesday 23 July – Karen makes her big announcement

Karen gathers the Taylors and Atkins around for lunch, but they aren't prepared for her announcement. Elsewhere, Stacey gives Max some stern advice, but when he injures himself on a broken frame, she is horrified at what she finds when she helps. Max later breaks down, and Stacey tries to comfort him – leading him to make a shocking admission. Martin watches on from across Albert Square, glaring at the two of them. Shirley, elsewhere, tells Linda and Mick that she's leaving her job at The Vic, while Kim drops a bombshell on Diane – she's leaving for a new job in Scotland.

Kim is leaving for a new job in Scotland

Thursday 25 July – Louise gets picked on by her school friends

Louise is having a hard time at school after her school friends begin teasing her about being pregnant, but Mel oversees and later offers her support. Stacey panics when she wakes up at Max's and quickly leaves. Martin is conflicted and full of suspicion, adamant that he wants answers, but as he arrives home, he decide s against it. However, when he realises that Stacey has cooked a meal for them both – but with an extra plate for Max – he stifles his anger. Stacey heads to Max's, but isn't prepared to find Ruby there. Sonia is determined to give Tiffany a proper send-off and arranges a picnic, and Whitney spots Keegan so invites him along, but his response leaves Tiffany feeling hurt. Gray urges Keegan to speak to Tiffany but he bottles his feelings.

Friday 26 July – Bernadette asks Keegan to stop Tiffany from leaving

Bailey shows Bernadette the present that Tiffany had thrown away that was from Keegan, which results in her asking her brother to stop Tiffany from leaving. Keegan eventually sees sense and races to stop her. At the tube, Keegan pours his heart out – but what will Tiffany do? Elsewhere, Ruby is confused at Stacey's reaction to seeing her with Max, but when Max explains their history, Ruby feels awkward and leaves. Meanwhile, Mel and Louise plan a day out, but sensing that something's not right, Mel gets Louise to open up. After finding out that Louise hasn't told her mum that she's pregnant, Mel urges her to break the news to Lisa.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.