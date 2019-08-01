FOURTH Strictly Come Dancing contestant has been announced – find out who! We can't wait to see them take to the dance floor!

Following the announcement that former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey and EastEnders star Emma Barton would be joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, the fourth contestant has now been revealed! Chatting on Heart Breakfast, YouTube star Saffron Barker revealed that she will be joining the popular dancing show this year. The 19-year-old said: "I am really excited to go on the Strictly journey and am feeling very grateful for the opportunity! I’m looking forward to learning all of the dances, finding out who my partner is, getting to wear the costumes and to just experience this once in a lifetime opportunity."

Saffron has over four million subscriber on social media, and averages 15 million views a month on her YouTube channels. In 2017 her book Saffron Barker Vs Real Life reached number one on the Sunday Times bestsellers list. She has also had three homeware ranges with Primark. The first announcement was revealed on The One Show on Wednesday night. Speaking on the show, new contestant David said that Mark Foster convinced him to do Strictly after he'd been asked so many times to appear. He said: "I've been asked to do this quite a number of times and I said, 'no it's not my kind of thing'. But Mark said it's amazing so this time round I said yes. I've had to keep it secret for so long… I told my mum, but she forgot!"

The identities of the Strictly celebs has been under lock and key over the past few weeks, with the BBC even giving the stars superhero nicknames rather than use their real names. The codenames included Batman, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Mystique, Catwoman, Hulk, Captain America and Bananaman.

This year is slightly different than usual as celebrities are usually announced around mid-August time, and stars including The Saturdays singer Una Healy, Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar, I'm a Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp, Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy, Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton, Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd are all thought to be among the potential contestants.