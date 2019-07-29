Strictly Come Dancing stars share excitement as they begin rehearsals Who's excited?

It's a very exciting day for Strictly Come Dancing fans. The professional dancers have kicked off rehearsals, which means the upcoming series is not far off! Married couple Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are returning for their seventh season and posted a video from their car, en route to Elstree Studios.

Speaking to the camera, Aljaz told his Instagram followers: "Finished Here Come The Boys last night, amazing tour, 40 shows, absolutely brilliant and today is the…" Aljaz then panned to his wife Janette, who was seated next to him in the car. He continued: "We're back in the same camera shot! And speaking of camera shots, we are starting the Strictly rehearsals today. Lucky number seven. Lucky us!" "Lucky you," Janette added. "Seven series. Get in," Aljaz said. "So that's it really – no more Stories."

Aljaz and Janette on the way to Strictly rehearsals

Aljaz and Janette both joined the BBC One show in September 2013. In his debut year, the Slovenian pro won the series with his celebrity dance partner Abbey Clancy. Janette, meanwhile, has been paired with the likes of Peter Andre and This Morning's Dr. Ranj.

Katya Jones was among the pro dancers to share her excitement. Taking to Instagram Stories, she posted a selfie and wrote: "Did u just say @bbcstrictly rehearsals have started?" Katya followed it up with another selfie, this time including her pet pooch Crumble in the shot. "We are ready!" she posted.

Katya also shared her excitement on Instagram

Her husband Neil Jones, meanwhile, also teased last week that he had an exciting announcement to make. He added another post to his original caption, writing on Instagram: "FYI this exciting news is not related to Strictly but I'm excited to start rehearsals on Monday."

Oti Mabuse, whose sister Motsi Mabuse is replacing Darcey Bussell as the new judge, gave fans a glimpse into her reunion with her fellow South African pro dancer, Johannes Radebe, ahead of rehearsals. "Welcoming my beloved friend back," Oti captioned a video of herself, her husband Marius Iepere and Johannes raising a glass.

Earlier this month, Dianne Buswell revealed that the pro dancers would start rehearsing for the big group dances soon. Appearing on Sunday Brunch, Dianne shared: "In less than two weeks the pros go back. The professionals do all the professional routines. So we have a month where we go in every day to learn a new dance and then we meet the celebrities."

