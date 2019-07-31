The one thing that Strictly Come Dancing 'contestants' Anneka Rice and Jamie Laing have in common It isn't their first appearance together…

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, comedian Ian Lee let slip that the first three Strictly Come Dancing 'contestants', due to be revealed on The One Show on Wednesday night, are Jamie Laing, Sam Allardyce and Anneka Rice. The former I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant explained: "They are going to announce the first three people on a show called The One Show. It's going to be Sam Allardyce, Jamie Laing and Anneka Rice."

Anneka Rice took time out of the spotlight to raise her children

However, this won't be the first time that presenter Anneka Rice will appear alongside Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, as the pair both took part in the 2017 series of Celebrity Hunted. Heir to the McVitie's fortune, Jamie, starred on the show with Made in Chelsea co-star Spencer Matthews, with the cheeky duo successfully hiding from the hunters until day twelve. The Challenge Anneka star was close behind, managing to avoid capture for 10 days.

Whilst on the show, both fugitives treated viewers to some hysterical moments, including the 60-year-old presenter taking cover with some essential items. The Welsh actress explained the hilarious situation on a blog post on the HuffPost: "I hid under some tarpaulin for a couple of hours, with two tins of gin and tonic. This inevitably was the bit that made it into the show."

Jamie and Spencer Matthews appeared on Celebrity Hunted together

Anneka famously took time out of the spotlight to raise her children and spent five years studying painting, making her potential participation in the show extremely exciting. Jamie was also an unexpected choice for the seventeenth series of the show, due to the BBC's reported ban on reality television stars taking part in the dancing competition. However, should Jamie battle it out for the glitterball, it seems that the hit television series has taken a swerve on this rule.

