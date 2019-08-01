Iain Lee explains why he lied about Strictly Come Dancing contestants Iain took to Twitter to explain

Iain Lee has opened up about why he lied on Good Morning Britain and claimed that Sam Allerdyce, Jamie Laing and Anneka Rice are the first three celebs to take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Taking to Twitter, the former I'm a Celebrity contestant admitted that GMB had told him to reveal the names, writing: "Yes. GMB told me to say it. That is how TV works." He added: "You think I personally found then decided to blab the Strictly dancers? The pictures they put up on screen,? They just happened to have them on standby by coincidence? And no, I'm not a serious radio host. I'm very silly."

Iain took to Twitter to explain his Strictly 'reveal'

On Thursday morning, he joked that he planned to reveal the rest of the contestants, writing: "About to go on @gmb and announce the rest of the @bbcstrictly line-up!" While Iain managed to fool people with his fake reveal on Wednesday morning, the first three contestants, Chris Ramsay, David James and Emma Barton, were actually announced on The One Show. On Heart Breakfast on Thursday morning, it was also revealed that YouTube star Saffron Barker would be joining the dancing competition.

Saffron was the fourth contestant to be announced

Speaking about looking for love on the show, Saffron joked: "You know what I haven’t even really thought about that. I think I’m just so focussed on, obviously I want to meet my partner and have the best time and everything else, but I’m just so focused on working hard and yeah I haven’t even really thought about it." She added: "I am so excited I can’t even tell you. This is such a dream for me. I’m also very nervous but I just can’t wait for it to actually start and I’ve had to hold this in for such a long time now, I’m so excited its announced."

