Joe Sugg's 'jealous' reaction is priceless as new Strictly contestants are revealed Dianne Buswell better watch out!

After Strictly Come Dancing announced the first three celebrities taking part in this year's series on Wednesday evening, professional dancer Dianne Buswell shared her boyfriend Joe Sugg's hilarious reaction to the news. The YouTube star, who reached the finals in last year's run with the red-haired beauty, pretended to cry whilst clutching onto the Strictly tour glitter ball as England goalkeeper David James, comedian Chris Ramsey and EastEnders star Emma Barton were all confirmed in the new line-up.

Joe Sugg pretended to cry when the new Strictly stars were announced

But taking the matter seriously, Joe later uploaded a video to congratulate the stars. "It's begun, it's officially started again," he told his Instagram followers. "The first three celebrities have been announced; David James, Chris Ramsey and Emma Barton." Turning towards his girlfriend, he asked: "Dianne, what are your thoughts?" To which, the Australian dancer replied: "It's exciting. [Could] those boys could be mine Joe?"

Although it remains to be seen who Dianne will be paired with, the pro confessed Joe is not "jealous" about the new show. "[Joe] is excited that he is still going to be part of it, because he gets to watch me every week," she told HELLO!. "Joe will definitely be one of my biggest supporters actually… he won't be sad; he will be extremely happy for me." The comments come shortly after the couple's joint appearance on the Sunday Brunch show, with former contestant Simon Rimmer telling Joe: "Can I warn you something that will happen this year? It might be different with Di because what will happen is, that when the next group come in… you then start to hate all the dancers because then you realise it’s like a holiday romance.

The couple met on Strictly last year

"You think you're special - your situation is different," the presenter continued. "But everyone else who is in your year thinks, 'I thought I was special.'" To which, Joe laughed and replied: "It's like when the year sevens come up and they get all the fun stuff to do and all those cool trips." Dianne added: "A new WhatsApp group will be formed," before going on to say that both she and Joe "will be alright."

Even though the lovebirds didn't win Strictly last year, the pair fell in love over their dancing and will set off on a brand new tour together next year. They will host a never-before-seen variety show, which will give "audiences a fantastic evening of performance, full of glitz, magic and plenty of laughs, guaranteed to leave fans of all ages spellbound".

