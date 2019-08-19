Imelda Staunton reveals if she would ever reprise her role in Harry Potter Could Dolores be coming back?

Imelda Staunton, who famously played the villainous Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter series, has revealed whether she would ever tread the boards to play her character in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Admitting that she was yet to see the theatre show, the iconic actress admitted that she thought she had "made [her] impact" in the wizarding world, and so she "didn't think" she'd go back to the franchise.

Imelda opened up about the role

However, she did reveal that she still manages to scare youngsters who best know her as the pink-clad Defence Against the Dark Arts professor, explaining: "Of course I can scare people. I don't get a lot of kids coming up to me actually. It's the grown up kids - you want to say you are 35 - but they grew up with it. Harry Potter doesn't stop does it!"

READ: Harry Potter fans go wild as Emma Watson reunites with J.K. Rowling

She played Dolores Umbridge in the film franchise

Imelda isn't the only star from the Harry Potter franchise to reveal that they have scared people in real life. Chatting on the Graham Norton show, Ralph Fiennes, who plays Voldemort, previously said: "I passed by – the script supervisor has a little boy on set, I think four or five years old – I passed by this little boy and looked at him, and he just burst into tears." Helena Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange, also revealed that she uses her wand to scare her son's friends, explaining: "I have a wand at home so when Billy, my son, brings kids I don't particularly like, I just take the wand out and suddenly [they behave]."

READ: Harry Potter star Timothy Spall shows off incredible weight loss transformation