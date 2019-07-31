Harry Potter fans go wild as Emma Watson reunites with J.K. Rowling Accio champagne!

Harry Potter fans rejoiced after there was a mini-reunion between some of the film stars and the beloved children's author. Emma Watson surprised her Instagram followers on Wednesday when she shared a snap with J.K. Rowling and co-star Evanna Lynch at the author's 54th birthday. Making sure it was a night to remember, the stars all donned fancy dress to celebrate the special occasion, with Emma taking on the role of Wonder Woman and Evanna emulating a cat.

Emma Watson shared this snap on JK Rowling's birthday

The two actresses stood either side of Jo, who looked glamourous in a classy black halter-neck dress - however, one half of her face was covered in gory makeup. "Sexy and scary! You smashed this. All the love to you Jo. Happy Birthday!!!! Extra points to @msevylynch for being the most perfect cat," Emma captioned the lovely snap. To which, Evanna replied: "Ahhhh I didn’t know this photo existed!!!!"

Fans rushed to comment underneath the picture, with one writing: "THIS PICTURE MADE MY DAY." Another said: "Happy birthday Jk Rowling, the strongest woman in the universe, and happy birthday to Harry and Neville. We love you." A third post read: "Omg I'm crying happy tears." One other follower remarked: "Emma Watson is the Wonder Woman we never knew we needed."

It's been 20 years since Emma first met Jo when she first auditioned for Harry Potter at just nine years old. She was cast as Harry's friend and Hogwarts classmate Hermione, with Daniel Radcliffe taking on the titular role. Since starring in all eight films, Emma's film career has gone from strength to strength. From supporting roles in indie flicks such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower to starring roles in major blockbusters like Noah, Emma has proven she is much more than the bookish witch who was forever saving Harry Potter's skin. She has also played the beloved Disney princess Belle in the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

