Neil Jones announces major professional news - and it's not what you expected! We can't wait to see the show!

Neil Jones kicked off the bank holiday weekend by making a major announcement on his Instagram – he will be touring his very own show, called GINGERLAND, next year!

The 37-year-old British dancer confirmed the surprising news to his 100,000 followers on social media, writing: "I'm really excited to announce that I will be touring my very own show in 2020 called "GINGERLAND" I can’t wait to entertain you all with my new show I've created which embraces what made me unique in the world of ballroom dancing and who influenced me as a dancer...

"It just so happens that they were all ginger with Dancing, Music and Comedy trust me you haven’t seen anything like it."

Many fans had been hoping for the star, who split from his wife of six years, Katya, last week, to confirm that he will be partnered with a celebrity this year on Strictly Come Dancing, but the touring news was still well received, with many taking to the comments section to congratulate him.

"Oh my god!! I'm so proud of you! I can't wait to come see this around the country," one wrote. Another said: "OMG! Congrats".

Neil's announcement comes just days after two professional dancers confirmed they would not be getting a celebrity partner this year – Gorka Marquez and Graziano di Prima.

Neil and Katya confirmed their split last week

The Spanish hunk and the Italian dancer announced the shocking decision on Wednesday via Instagram. Gorka told fans: "For everybody that’s been asking, I can let you know that this series, I sadly won’t be partnered with a celebrity for the main series of Strictly. However, I will still be heavily involved in all of the group numbers and all things Strictly! I’m excited to see this year’s celebs and my fellow professionals dance for the Glitter Ball and I hope to be back fighting for it next year. As always, it’s gonna be a GREAT series."

Graziano had earlier told his followers: "Just letting all the fans know the I will not have a celeb partner this series, but don't worry… I am not going anywhere!

"You will see me every Saturday/Sunday nights in all our amazing group dances, on It Takes Two and across the series. We will have some amazing routines already and I can't wait for you to see them all! To my fellow pros, good luck for a magical series. Let's do this and I love you all! Graz."