Strictly's Neil Jones gives biggest clue yet that he will be allocated a celebrity dance partner Who would like to see more of Neil on the dance floor?

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones was in the best of moods on Tuesday morning – and it just so happened to be the very day that the pros met the celebrity contestants for the first time. Now fans are convinced more than ever that the newly-single dancer will be allocated his first-ever dance partner for the 2019 series of the show. Taking to Instagram, Neil shared an artistic photo of his face, and wrote: "Oh it's a fantastic Tuesday morning so why don't we see who can give the best caption." Comments soon followed, with one fan asking: "Is this you trying to subtly scope out who your first celeb partner could be today?" while another wrote: "I can't wait to see you on Strictly with a partner."

Strictly star Neil Jones has hinted that he's going to get a dance partner

Fans are desperate for Neil to get a Strictly dance partner, and while he hasn't confirmed it yet, there have been many reports suggesting that he will be. The pro has got straight back into work after announcing his split from wife Katya Jones on Sunday. The Strictly stars posted a joint statement on social media announcing their separation but assured fans that they were still the best of friends and that they would continue to work together professionally.

The pro was pictured during his break from training with his Strictly co-stars on Monday

Neil was pictured out on Monday while on a break from training and was spotted without his wedding ring. The pro was joined by his Strictly co-stars Kevin Clifton, Karen Hauer and Amy Dowden. Neil and Katya's split comes shortly after the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary at the beginning of August. Their relationship became front-page news last year when Katya was pictured kissing her Strictly dance partner Seann Walsh during a drunken night out. Neil stood by Katya following the incident and insisted that they were fine, although Seann split up from his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries.

The pair spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview shortly after the incident, where Neil admitted that he was able to accept that people make mistakes. "I came from a divorced family and my mum was always strong and said: 'People make mistakes in their lives. Don't react, try to understand.' So that is how it always is for me," he said. "All the way through people were saying: 'Neil isn’t saying anything,' but I didn't need to. People don’t know Katya like I do." A spokesperson for the pair said their decision to split was not influenced by the controversy surrounding Kayta and Seann, saying: "It would be incorrect and unfair to attribute their separation to one isolated incident."

