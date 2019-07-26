Fans convinced Neil Jones is finally getting a Strictly Come Dancing partner after new post Oh the suspense!

Strictly Come Dancing viewers are convinced Neil Jones will finally be given a celebrity partner this year after he teased some exciting news on Instagram. Sharing a smouldering photo of himself wearing a Matador jacket, Neil told his followers: "I wanted to make an announcement today but I need to delay it a little bit longer so please just enjoy this cool image for the time being and stay tuned because some exciting news is coming."

Neil's fans erupted with excitement, with many guessing that the pro dancer will deliver some good Strictly news. "You are going to have a Strictly partner?!" one follower asked, while another commented: "A partner on Strictly, I hope!" "So hoping it's that you are getting a long overdue celeb partner this year," another wrote, alongside a praying emoji.

Neil Jones teased fans saying he had exciting news to announce

One fan suggested that Neil and his wife of five years, Strictly's Katya Jones, are expecting a baby. "You going to be a dad??!! Either that or you are getting a SCD partner," they wrote. Other fans suggested Neil was going on tour, or that the couple, who performed in Somnium: A Dancer's Dream together, are producing another show.

It's highly unlikely that Neil will announce whether he's been given a Strictly partner this year. The celebrity line-up will start to be revealed in mid-August and the pro dancers find out who they have been paired with in the first episode of Strictly. There is a red-carpet launch before the show, when fans will be able to see the celebrities in their glitzy Strictly outfits.

Neil and Katya are back on Strictly this year

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year, Neil admitted that he would love to have a celebrity dance partner. Of his dream partner, he said: "At this point, anybody! Give me anyone. I'm ready for them. I don't care if they can dance, can't dance, age, height. I'll work with them, I'll make sure they look good." Neil also quipped that he wants his wife Katya to dance with Keith Lemon. She retorted: "You used to say you wanted to dance with Keith Lemon!" Neil agreed: "I would dance with Keith Lemon. Team Ginger, yeah we could make that work."

