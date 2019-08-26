Lydia Bright accidentally reveals Lucy Mecklenburgh's due date Whoops Lydia!

Whoops! Lydia Bright has accidentally revealed her good friend Lucy Mecklenburgh's due date! The TOWIE star took to Instagram after Lucy announced she was expecting her first child with Ryan Thomas earlier this week, and accidentally spilled the beans by writing: "We have experienced a lot together but I have a feeling this is going to be our favourite adventure ......... #5DaysApart #DoubleTrouble."

She added: "Wohooooooooo, we can finally scream it from the roof tops. Can’t wait for our babies to be best friends." Since Lydia has previously revealed that she was expecting her little bundle of joy to arrive in February 2020, we know what we'll be expecting Lucy's birthdate to be in the same week as Lydia's arrival. Lucy revealed the exciting news that she was expecting on Instagram on her birthday on Saturday. Posting a snap of herself unboxing a little baby grow with Ryan, with her hand on her baby bump, she wrote: "Best birthday present I’ve ever had. Love you @ryanthomas84."

At the time, plenty of Lucy's famous friends commented on the post to send their congratulations, with Lucy Watson writing: "Congratulations! So excited for you!" Danielle Peazer added: "OMG CONGRATULATIONS." Katie Piper also wrote: "Awww how perfect!! You and Lydia together! So happy for you." Ryan and Lucy have been together since first meeting on Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island in 2017, and Ryan proposed to Lucy in June during a romantic getaway to Italy's Amalfi Coast. In July, Lucy and Ryan celebrated their engagement with a glamorous cruise down the River Thames. The TOWIE star previously revealed that she and Ryan won't be living together after getting married, explaining to The Sun: "We will always have two homes north and south. It works well for us right now and we don't see it changing anytime soon."

