Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas host star-studded engagement party with his Corrie co-stars

Just days after joining Jennifer Lopez’s 50th birthday celebrations, Ryan Thomas hosted an epic party all of his own, in honour of his recent engagement to Lucy Mecklenburgh. The couple threw a star-studded engagement party on a City Cruises boat ride down the River Thames, and it certainly looks like a night to remember.

Lucy said she felt like a "Disney princess" on the evening, wearing a gorgeous metallic gown that costs £2,500 from Sylwia Romaniuk, the same label she had worn on the night Ryan proposed. "Apologies for the engagement party spam coming your way today & probably all of next week hahaha. Firstly can we take a moment for my dress! I felt like a Disney princess. I actually wore the same brand the night Ryan proposed to me in Positano so when I saw this design I knew it was perfect for my engagement party," Lucy captioned a photo of herself posing on board the boat with Tower Bridge in the background.

Ryan, meanwhile, shared a photo of himself and Lucy together, writing: "It was all about our friends & family last night, we can’t thank you enough for making our engagement party so special, you know who you are."

The couple were joined by their close friends and family, including Ryan’s former Coronation Street co-stars Jack P. Shepherd and Richard Fleeshman, Lydia’s former TOWIE co-star Lydia Bright, and Pussycat Dolls star Kimberley Wyatt.

Their engagement party comes just five weeks after Ryan proposed to his girlfriend during a romantic getaway in Italy. Ryan pulled out all the stops for the trip, where he surprised Lucy by taking her on a secret tour around the Amalfi Coast.

Ryan and Lucy have been dating for two years, since meeting on Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island in 2017. The actor shares a daughter named Scarlett with his ex-partner Tina O’Brien, while Lucy previously dated Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, and was engaged to Mario Falcone in 2012.

