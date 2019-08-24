Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals she won't live with fiancé Ryan Thomas once they're married The couple got engaged in June

Lucy Mecklenburgh has dropped a huge bombshell about her living arrangements once she ties the knot with fiancé Ryan Thomas. The fitness guru has revealed that she and her soon-to-be husband won't actually live together full-time once they exchange vows, insisting that their current living situation "works well" for them. Former Coronation Street star Ryan has a home in Manchester so he can be close to daughter Scarlett – his child with former co-star Tina O’Brien – while Lucy resides near London.

"We will always have two homes north and south," the 28-year-old revealed during a Q&A on her Instagram stories, according to The Sun. "It works well for us right now and we don't see it changing anytime soon," she added. Lucy also revealed that she and Ryan are still in "the engagement bubble" and have yet to set a date or even start planning their wedding. But one thing is for sure, it won't be a small affair, with Lucy adding: "Ryan has a very large circle of friends."

Lucy admitted she won't live with Ryan full-time after their wedding

The couple, who have been dating since meeting on Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island in 2017, were engaged in June after Ryan proposed to his girlfriend during a romantic getaway in Italy. The former soap star pulled out all the stops for the trip, where he surprised Lucy by taking her on a secret tour around the Amalfi Coast.

The couple celebrated their engagement in style

Last month they celebrated their engagement with a star-studded party on a City Cruises boat ride down the River Thames. Lucy said she felt like a "Disney princess" on the evening, wearing a gorgeous metallic gown that costs £2,500 from Sylwia Romaniuk, the same label she had worn on the night Ryan proposed.

