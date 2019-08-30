Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestants will find out their partners today Exciting!

This year's Strictly Come Dancing contestants are finding out on Friday which professional dancer they will be partnered with for the series. The big reveal will be made on the show's first episode on Saturday 7 September, so fans will have to wait until then to find out. But in the meantime, the celebrities and their pro dancers are getting to know each other and practising their first routines.

The stars have been sharing their excitement on social media, desperate to know who they'll be waltzing around the dance floor with. YouTuber Saffron Barker took to Twitter to write: "Ahh today is a BIG day..." Many of her fans quickly replied that AJ Pritchard will be her partner, after the pro dancer said he'd like to be paired up with her.

Catherine Tyldesley also posted on Instagram Stories: "This is it, today's the day that we find out who our partners are. Oh god! I've been up since about six o'clock. I feel like a little Jack Russell that needs a massive wee. I might actually wee when I get my partner. Oh it's all too exciting, I can't wait! I'd say I'll keep you posted but I won't be allowed to tell you which is just really annoying."

The dancers have been sharing their excitement ahead of the first episode

Janette Manrara also uploaded a video en route to Elstree Studios as she shared a cab with Katya Jones, Gorka Marquez, Aljaz Skorjanec and other dancers. "First day of school," she squealed. "And the question is, who's it going to be?" "Who, who, who?" added Katya.

Katya herself shared a post too, as she struck a thinking pose. "Yes, I'm also wondering who's going to be my 4th Celebrity partner!!!!" she told her followers. "I can't wait to find out. Go On! Comment your predictions!!! #strictly #strictlycomedancing." Paralympian Will Bayley, BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell and Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing were among the suggestions.

