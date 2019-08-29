Strictly fans call for Dianne Buswell to be partnered with this celebrity Make. It. Happen.

It won't be long before the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing pairings are revealed, and judging by the Twittersphere, fans are desperate for Dianne Buswell to be partnered with Chris Ramsey. "Back in the studio today, soooo close to finding out who my partner is gonna be??????? Can't wait," Dianne tweeted. The Aussie ballroom dancer was immediately inundated with suggestions, with many naming BBC sports news presenter Mike Bushell, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and table tennis Paralympic champion Will Bayley.

But an overwhelming amount of Strictly fans called for Dianne to be partnered with Chris. "Comedian Chris Ramsey & his partner Dianne Buswell has a lovely ring to it!" one follower replied, while another quipped: "If it's not Chris I might actually cry." One follower noted: "Hoping it's Chris you, two seem to get on and have a laugh together." Another shared some praying emojis alongside Chris' name.

Fans are desperate for Dianne to be paired with Chris Ramsey

Dianne has starred on Strictly since 2017, when she first danced with Reverend Richard Coles. The couple finished 14th sadly, but Dianne had better luck the following year with her celebrity partner Joe Sugg. The duo were runners-up alongside Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, losing to Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.

Shortly after the big finale, Dianne, 30, and Joe, 27, confirmed their relationship. Fans had speculated the pair were dating, but those rumours were finally put to rest when the couple cosied up for a sweet photo. Joe wrote on Instagram: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special."

The celebrities debuted their Strictly looks this week

Joe has previously shared his predictions for who Dianne will be paired with, guessing CBBC presenter Karim Zerousal. The YouTuber said on his channel: "Karim, I am going to put him with my other half Dianne. I don't know why but I have a feeling in my bones that they would be a good match." Joe also suggested that reality TV star Jamie could work, before changing his mind and suggesting Oti Mabuse would be better. "I think Oti wouldn't take any of Jamie's joking around and they would be a great combo," Joe said.

