Charley Webb shares rare photo of son Bowie bonding with baby Ace Sibling love!

It's been just over a month since Charley Webb welcomed her third child and, in that time, the protective mum has only shared a couple of photos of her newborn. So it was a welcome surprise when the Emmerdale actress uploaded another snap on Wednesday, showing both her baby boy and his older brother Bowie out on a walk – double the cuteness!

Bowie, three, was pictured pushing his brother's pram, looking in total control and effortlessly cool in a pair of denim shorts, a pink hoodie and rainbow sliders. "This job might just be a little more important than his SuperHero one (sometimes)," Charley joked.

Charley's son Bowie looked adorable pushing his baby brother

The soap star's fans loved the family photo, with many calling Bowie "cute", "adorable" and "gorgeous". Another told Charley: "Your kids are the coolest! So stylish." Others commented on how good a big brother Bowie is to baby Ace. "Bowie is teaching Ace lesson 1 in how to be a superhero and being selected for big bro duties are being taken very seriously," one fan wrote.

Charley and her husband Matthew Wolfenden welcomed baby Ace in July. The Debbie Dingle actress shared a black-and-white photo of her son's hand and part of his babygro, writing: "BaByWoLf #3 has joined the crazy gang. We're in a bubble of newborn'ness heaven." As well as their second child Bowie, Charley and Matthew are also the proud parents to nine-year-old son Buster.

Baby Ace was born in July

The mum-of-three has been keeping fans updated with her post-partum journey, recommending apps and devices for fellow mothers. Earlier this month she shared a photo of the "amazing" electric Elvie breast pump – which is described as being silent and allows mums to pump "in peace". Charley wrote: "This is genuinely amazing. For anyone that wants to try and breastfeed/already is. Making my pumping so much easier."

Charley also opened up about another struggle that mums may be able to relate to – greasy hair! "Anyone else's hair gone weird after having a bambino? Every time I wash it it's greasy. Driving me mad. Anything I can use to help it?" she asked her Instagram followers. This week, Charley also recommended an app, calling the mum&me app one of her "favourite" apps "run by the most amazing people".

