Jamie Laing sends heartwarming message to Strictly Come Dancing replacement Kelvin Fletcher The MIC star was forced to quit Strictly after sustaining an injury

Shortly after his replacement on Strictly Come Dancing was confirmed, Jamie Laing made sure he was one of the first to congratulate Kelvin Fletcher, who has stepped in last-minute. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Made in Chelsea star said: "Happy Sunday everyone. I just want to give a big congratulations and shout out to Kelvin Fletcher, who is taking my place on Strictly this year." He added: "Buddy, thank you for your message. I just want to send one back because honestly, you are going to have the best time."

"You are going to rock the dancefloor," the TV star continued. "I can't wait. Plus you have Oti [Mabuse] so kill it, good luck." Following Saturday night's pre-recorded launch show, the BBC announced Emmerdale actor Kelvin would take Jamie's spot and be paired with pro dancer Oti. "Is this really happening," the actor said. "It's been the most surreal week of my life! I'm a massive fan of Strictly so it's incredible. I'm so happy that I can be a part of it. But at the same time it's quite bittersweet!

Kelvin Fletcher will replace Jamie Laing on Strictly

"I'm coming in on the back of Jamie's injury - I keep thinking about him! I can't imagine going through all this excitement and then having to pull out. My thoughts are with him - he seems like a fantastic guy and I hope he's doing OK." Jamie was forced to quit the show after sustaining a foot injury. In a statement released on Thursday, the BBC said: "Sadly, due to an injury, Jamie Laing will no longer be able to take part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. As the Strictly launch show is pre-recorded, Jamie will still feature in this programme which airs Saturday September 7."

Expressing his sadness, TV star Jamie added: "I'm absolutely devastated that I'm unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor. I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest."

