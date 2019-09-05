Jamie Laing quits Strictly Come Dancing following injury Sad times!

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing has quit Strictly Come Dancing after sustaining a foot injury, it has been confirmed. In a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, the BBC said: "Sadly, due to an injury, Jamie Laing will no longer be able to take part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. As the Strictly launch show is pre-recorded, Jamie will still feature in this programme which airs Saturday September 7."

Jamie Laing has left Strictly Come Dancing

Expressing his sadness, TV star Jamie added: "I'm absolutely devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor. I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest."

Executive producer Sarah James said: "We are so sad that Jamie won’t be able to take part in the series, he had already lit up the ballroom during the launch show with his boundless energy and enthusiasm. We all wish him a full and speedy recovery."

The launch kicks off on Saturday

The news comes shortly after Jamie was photographed walking with crutches and wearing a moon boot. He reportedly landed awkwardly during the group dance for Friday's pre-recorded launch show and has damaged a tendon in his right foot.

Jamie, heir to the McVitie's food brand fortune, was the 11th celebrity contestant revealed this year. During an appearance on Loose Women, the TV star confirmed he was taking part in the BBC show, saying: "I am beyond thrilled to be asked to be on Strictly, the only person potentially more thrilled is my mother. I have finally become the son she hoped for!"

