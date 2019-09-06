Jamie Laing thanks his fans after Strictly Come Dancing exit shock The Made in Chelsea star has injured his foot

Shortly after the news of his Strictly Come Dancing exit was announced, Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing took to his Instagram page to thank his fans for their support. "Thank you to everyone and good luck to all of my buddies who are dancing this year - I'm devastated I won’t be with you but I know you'll ROCK IT for all of us @bbcstrictly," he wrote alongside a video. It was confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the 30-year-old could not participate in this year's series after he sustained a foot injury.

"Hello everyone, I just want to give an update," the TV star told his followers. "I won't be dancing in Strictly because of my injury, which is really upsetting and devastating to be honest. But when these things happen, you have to be positive and when life throws you curveballs, you have to knock it out of the park." Despite not performing, Jamie will continue to support the stars of this year's show. "And I will be supporting every single one of my buddies, who are dancing this year," he added. "2019 is going to be incredible, they are a great bunch of people. I wish I could be dancing but I can't. They will rock the dancefloor. So all of you, who are dancing this year - the people who I love - go and smash it, make us all proud. Good luck to everyone."

Host Claudia Winkleman was one of the first to express her sadness, saying: "We'll miss you so so much. Xxxx." Gorka Marquez wrote: "@jamielaing We gonna miss you Mate!!!" [sic] Will Bayley remarked: "Love you buddy! Thanks so much for the support you gave me through the process it means the world to me." Alex Scott said: "Who is going to film me stuffing my face with food now?? Lots of love.. come see us please x x." [sic] Katya Jones added: "Maaaan!!!! This is devastating! Wish you all the best, and hopefully you can come back again next year!!!"

The news comes shortly after Jamie was photographed walking with crutches and wearing a moon boot. He reportedly landed awkwardly during the group dance for Friday's pre-recorded launch show and has damaged a tendon in his right foot. The launch show of Strictly 2019 kicks off on Saturday.

