Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher reveals he's already exhausted as he begins training with Oti Mabuse Let the Strictly games begin!

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Kelvin Fletcher has revealed he is already "exhausted," just days after he was announced as the last-minute replacement for Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing. The former Emmerdale actor, 35, joined his dance partner Oti Mabuse for his first day of training ahead of the live shows, which will take place later this month. "The warm up this morning, I was tired after the warm up," he said on Instagram on Monday. "We hadn't even started dancing and I was like, 'I can't go anymore'."

"Well a stretch, whatever it was, I was shattered," he later said with Oti stood next to him. "That's one thing I need to work on, my flexibility. I'm not mobile enough, am I? I was getting into positions and you were like stretch more, Kelvin." Just hours before, the actor told his followers: "I've just arrived at the rehearsal room and I'm looking forward to starting my training today with Oti. I'm really looking forward to seeing her actually. Obviously I only met her last Thursday but I've actually missed her."

Following Saturday night's pre-recorded launch show, the BBC announced Kelvin would take Jamie's spot and be paired with pro dancer Oti. "Is this really happening," the actor said. "It's been the most surreal week of my life! I'm a massive fan of Strictly so it's incredible. I'm so happy that I can be a part of it. But at the same time it's quite bittersweet!" He added: "I'm coming in on the back of Jamie's injury - I keep thinking about him! I can't imagine going through all this excitement and then having to pull out. My thoughts are with him - he seems like a fantastic guy and I hope he's doing OK."

Since the news emerged, Jamie - who pulled out due to a foot injury - was quick to wish him luck, saying: "Happy Sunday everyone. I just want to give a big congratulations and shout out to Kelvin Fletcher, who is taking my place on Strictly this year." He continued: "Buddy, thank you for your message. I just want to send one back because honestly, you are going to have the best time."

