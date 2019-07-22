Oti Mabuse leads Strictly stars in welcoming sister Motsi as new judge We can't wait to see Motsi as the new judge

Motsi Mabuse has replaced Darcey Bussell as the new Strictly Come Dancing judge, and her sister Oti (along with the rest of the Strictly professionals) have taken to social media to welcome her to the family. Oti proudly shared a photo of her sister on her Instagram stories, writing: "New Strictly judge. Welcome to Strictly." Katya Jones was among the first to congratulate her, writing: "This is so exciting!!! Brilliant choice!!! Motsi is fabulous dancer and I'm sure will be a fantastic judge!"

Bruno Tonioli also replied to Katya's tweet, writing: "Can't wait to start working with her fantastic choice." Neil Jones wrote: "Welcome to the family," while Karen Clifton tweeted: "Welcome to the family @MOTSI_MABUSE." The new judge also posted about the exciting new role on Instagram, writing: "I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the @bbcstrictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started… I couldn’t do all this without the support of my husband, my family and my dance school team! Exciting times ahead and I can’t wait to meet all of @bbcstrictly team."

It was previously thought that Bonnie Langford would take up the judging position. HELLO! spoke exclusively to former judge Len Goodman earlier this month; when asked for his response to the claims that Bonnie was the firm favourite, Len said: "Bonnie Langford, yeah, she is someone who most people know, and I am not saying very young people, but most people know Bonnie Langford, so yeah, it is a pretty good call." The father-of-one did say that he believed the new judge will be a woman, explaining: "I have a feeling it will be another lady."

