Why Will Bayley was forced to cut Strictly rehearsals with Janette Manrara short Janette Manrara has encouraged Will Bayley to practise while he is away!

Will Bayley has been forced to cut his Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals short with Janette Manrara due to the European Championships in table tennis! The Paralympian revealed that he and Janette had wrapped up rehearsals on Saturday on Twitter, writing: "Soooo so happy! What a great last day dancing with @jmanrara. Can't wait to perform it on the 21st! Now I'm off to Sweden for the European Cup! Let's go!!!"

Will is partnered with Janette

Janette joked about the week off from training, saying that it sounded "scary". She tweeted: "What a week it's been! Thank you for working so hard @WillBayleytt! Now go & win this European Competition! Come back as a champ!! But... DO YOUR HW!! Haha! So excited for you & I'll see you in a week... Oh dear... That sounds scary! PRACTICE PLEASE!! #TeamPocketRacket."

Fans were quick to share their support for the pair, with one writing: "You two are an absolute joy. Well done for training this week and Good luck Will for your Euro comp, we are all cheering you #TeamPocketRacket cheerleaders are ready Will you've got this." Another person added: "Well done @WillBayleytt and @JManrara can't wait to see you dance next week on #Strictly as European Champion."

Meanwhile, the rest of the Strictly pairings have been hard at work, and Kevin Clifton has joked that he was "worn out" after training all day on Saturday with Anneka Rice. Joking about taking the Sunday off from rehearsals, he said: "I'm going to need it… Resting my weary bones." Anton du Beke and Emma Barton have also been hard at work, with Anton telling her: "You've knocked off the routine. I couldn't be more delighted." The celebrities and their professional partners will be showing off their moves in the show's first episode on Saturday 21 August.