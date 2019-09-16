Aljaz Skorjanec reveals upset over Strictly Come Dancing group dance – find out why Aljaz Skorjanec reminisced about the hilarious Strictly moment

Aljaz Skorjanec has revealed his unhappiness at a Strictly Come Dancing group routine for one hilarious reason. Chatting about their past routines on Saturday's Strictly: The Professionals, Aljaz revealed that he was particularly upset when the group performed their Harry Potter dance back in 2018 because while Kevin Clifton was placed into Gryffindor, he was put into Hufflepuff.

Aljaz was in Hufflepuff house for the group dance

READ: Janette Manrara shares never-before-seen wedding photos for special reason

Johannes Radebe joked: "Aljaz was not happy!" AJ Pritchard added: "He still goes on about it today." Fans were quick to discuss the clip, with many people defending the Hufflepuff house to cheer Aljaz up. One person wrote: "But Hufflepuff is the best house! If it’s alright for Newt Scamander, then it’s alright for me!" Another person added: "Aljaz, I'm a Hufflepuff, there is no shame remember Cedric Diggory was a Hufflepuff and he was a Triwizard Champion."

READ: Stacey Dooley applauds Kevin Clifton's persistence after Strictly Come Dancing rejection

The professional dancer has been partnered with Emma Weymouth for the 2019 series, and recently shared a snap from their rehearsals. In the snap, Emma is stood over Aljaz while the pair are laughing, and he captioned the picture: "Week 1 done! This photo sums it up perfectly! #FUN." Emma commented on the snap, writing: "HAHAHHAHAH this photo!! Thank you for a great week one!"